Assam Reports 182 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, Highest Cases Reported in Kamrup (M)

Assam on Monday reported 182 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 1197. The positivity rate stood at 0.50 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 122 cured cases of the virus have been discharged, and six deaths have been registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 36,201 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (59), while districts of Tinsukia recorded 22 cases, Barpeta and Dibrugarh reported 12 cases each.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,126 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 758 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,088. The recovery rate stood at 98.60 percent.

