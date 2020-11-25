Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports 182 New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
155

182 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Wednesday, pushing the active caseload to 3277.

The new cases detected out of 24426 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 0.75% and Kamrup Metro reported 64 cases. The active cases stood at 1.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, 117 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 207763. The recovery rate has surged to 97.99 per cent.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Nagaon: Two Boys Go Missing In Kolong River

Argentinian Football Legend Diego Maradona Passes Away

Ahead Of Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral, Chakka Bandh Relaxed…

The death tally of the state is 978.

So far, the state’s total caseload is at 212021.

You might also like
Regional

Sushmita wants CAB

Business

A new world record, Rs 70,501 per kg tea

World

B’desh PM pressurises Global Community to repatriate Rohingyas

National

Transgender Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid uproar

National

4 men caught lurking outside CBI Director’s residence

Sports

Team Assam leaves for National Arm Wrestling

Comments
Loading...