Assam Reports 182 New COVID Cases

182 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Wednesday, pushing the active caseload to 3277.

The new cases detected out of 24426 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 0.75% and Kamrup Metro reported 64 cases. The active cases stood at 1.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, 117 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 207763. The recovery rate has surged to 97.99 per cent.

The death tally of the state is 978.

So far, the state’s total caseload is at 212021.