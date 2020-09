Assam detected new 2098 coronavirus cases on Wednesday out of 29896 tests.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup M reported 505; Jorhat- 172; Dibrugarh- 160; Lakhimpur – 152

The Positivity Rate is 7.02%

The active caseload in the state is 30182.

Meanwhile, 1762 cases were discharged today and the recoveries 130947.

The total cases are at 163491.

597 deaths have been registered so far.