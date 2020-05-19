Assam Reports 21 Cases of COVID-19 in a Single Day

Another 14 persons detected with COVID-19 positive in Assam on Tuesday. Out of the 14 people, 7 are from Kamrup district, 2 from Hojai, 2 from Biswanath, 1 from Nagaon, and 2 from Nalbari.

With the new cases, the total numbers of positive cases in the state now stand at 135 with 88 active cases.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appealed to the people to stay at home for safety in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted, “Alert – 14 new #COVID + cases confirmed. 7 are from Kamrup , 2 from Hojai, 2 from Biswanath, 1 from Nagaon,2 from Nalbari. Total cases now touch 135. Please #StayAtHome as much as possible and follow all instructions.”