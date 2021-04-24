Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports 2,236 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Saturday reported 2,236 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases tally to 14,198.

Also, 14 coronavirus related deaths were recorded today.

The new cases were detected out of 69,094 conducted in the last 24 hours, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 815 cases, Kamrup Rural at 196, Nagaon at 123 and Dibrugarh at 115. Today’s cases positivity rate was 3.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, 619 patients were discharged today. With a recovery rate of 92.90 per cent, the state has 2,18,958 recoveries.

The deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro (3), Dibrugarh (2), Hojai (2), Jorhat (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Barpeta (1), Sonitpur (1) and Tinsukia (1). The total fatalities in the state touched 1,186.

The state’s overall caseload now stood at 2,35,689.

