Assam Reports 2265 COVID Recoveries

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
66

Assam on Wednesday recorded the discharge of 2265 cured COVID-19 patients, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The state recovery count has now touched 103504 while the active patients have reduced to 29163.

