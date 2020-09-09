Top StoriesRegional Assam Reports 2265 COVID Recoveries By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Sep 10, 2020 Representative Image 66 Share Assam on Wednesday recorded the discharge of 2265 cured COVID-19 patients, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. The state recovery count has now touched 103504 while the active patients have reduced to 29163. 📌 Discharge Alert2⃣2⃣6⃣5⃣ patients discharged today. We have a good number of discharged patients consecutively for the second day. Thank you Doctors 🙏#StaySafeStayHealthy😊Total Discharged Patients: 103504😑Active Patients: 2916311:20 PM/Sept 9#AssamFightsCovid pic.twitter.com/za5kMdkXUc— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2020 Related News News Breakfast @6 Sep 10, 2020 City Cops Retrieve Student’s Stolen Documents Sep 9, 2020 Assam Leaders Switch Parties Ahead of Assembly Polls Sep 9, 2020 Assam Detects 2243 New COVID-19 Cases Sep 9, 2020 COVID19 Assam 66 Share