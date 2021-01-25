Assam Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Assam recorded 25 new coronavirus related cases on Monday taking the active cases to 918, while no death was reported today.

The new cases were detected out of 18,508 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,078 cases. However, 1347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

In addition, 83 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,647. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.46 per cent.

Moreover, total number of beneficiaries have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.

Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam National Health Mission, Assam COVID19 Media Bulletin – Dated-25/01/2021