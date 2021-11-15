Assam Reports 253 New Covid Cases, Active Caseload At 1,807

Assam on Monday reported 253 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,807. The positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 252 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and three deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 43,156 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (87), Sivasagar (40, Goalpara (19), and Barpeta (11). Three deaths were recorded each from Kamrup Metro, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,14,166 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,960. The recovery rate stood at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,049 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.