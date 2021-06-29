Assam Reports 2,627 Fresh Covid Cases, 27 Deaths

The state of Assam on Tuesday recorded 2,672 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.

The active tally in the state stood at 25,692. Today’s positivity rate is 2.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,996 cured patients have been discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,01,222 tests conducted today. The districts with the high caseload are Golaghat (332), Nagaon (199), Sonitpur (175) and Biswanath (172).

The district-wise deaths are – Tinsukia (4), Biswanath (3), Jorhat (3), Dibrugarh (2), Kokrajhar (2), Barpeta (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dima Hasao (1), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup (M) (1), Kamrup (R) (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Karimgang (1), Morigaon (1), Sivasagar (1), Udalguri (1).

The death count of the state has touched 4,509 with a case fatality rate of 0.89 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,74,457 with a recovery rate of 93.77 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,06,005.

