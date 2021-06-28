Assam Reports 2,689 Fresh COVID Cases, 42 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau on June 28, 2021

The state of Assam on Monday recorded 2,689 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths.

The active tally in the state stood at 25,043. Today’s positivity rate is 2.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,394 cured patients have been discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,33,543 tests conducted today. The districts with the high caseload are Golaghat (278), Sonitpur (228), Jorhat (178) and Kamrup Metro (164).

The district-wise deaths are – Sonipur (6), Kamrup Metro (4), Jorhat (3), Lakhimpur (3), Nagaon (3), Baksa (2), Barpeta (2), Goalpara (2), Hojai (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Tinsukia (2), Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1) Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Karimganj (1), Morigaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1).

The death count of the state has touched 4,482 with a case fatality rate of 0.89 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,72,461 with a recovery rate of 93.87 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,03,333.

Also Read: Cash Reward Upto Rs 1.2 Cr For Olympic Winners: Manipur CM
COVID-19 ASSAM
Related Posts

Cash Reward Upto Rs 1.2 Cr For Olympic Winners: Manipur CM

Love Is Love: Why Pride Matters

BPF Snaps Ties With Cong-Led ‘Mahajot’ Alliance

AMCH Doctor Held In Alleged Rape Case

Assam: 34,606 Children Between 0-18 Years Test COVID-19 Positive in 3 Months

Assam: 5 Children Die of COVID-19 in Dibrugarh

Heroin Worth Over Rs 60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held