Assam Reports 270 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 0.49%

Assam on Friday logged 270 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,818. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.49 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 55,049 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported today, while, 477 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (90), Jorhat (25), Darrang (16), and Sonitpur (15).

The district-wise deaths are – Golaghat (3), Kamrup Metro (2), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Nagaon (1), Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,86,391 with a recovery rate of 98.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,788 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,97,344.

