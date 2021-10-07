Assam Reports 295 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam on Thursday reported 295 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload in the state to 2,797. The positivity rate is 0.65 per cent.

Further, eight Covid-19 fatalities were recorded today, while, 388 discharges were made, according to the data of the state National Health Mission.

The new cases were detected out of 45,454Covid-19 tests conducted, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (92), Jorhat (26), Lakhimpur (26), and Barpeta (23).

Meanwhile, single deaths have been registered from Cachar, Kamrup Metro, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Udalguri.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,94,163 with a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent, while, the deaths have reached 5,911 at a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state reached 6,04,218.

