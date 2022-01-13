Assam Reports 3,238 New COVID Cases, 3 Deaths

Assam on Thursday registered 3,238 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 13,785. The positivity rate now remains at 7.87 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,242 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while three death was registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 41,165 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1070), Cachar (305), Dibrugarh (181), Jorhat (145).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,38,288 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,16,964. The recovery rate stood at 96.66 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,192 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.97 percent.