Assam Reports 351 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Surges To 0.96 %

COVID-19 cases in Assam have doubled on Monday with 351 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases now stood at 1270.

Meanwhile the positivity rate has surged to 0.96 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 53 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 36,613 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (164), Hojai (22), Kamrup Rural (21), Jorhat (16).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,21,422 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,638. The recovery rate stood at 98.53 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,167 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.