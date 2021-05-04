Assam Reports 4, 475 New Covid Cases

Assam reported 4, 475 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the active cases to 28, 060. The positivity rate of the state as of today is 8. 14 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 55,003 tests conducted, of which Kamrup Metro reported 1,417, Dibrugarh at 422, Kamrup Rural at 406 and Nagaon at 222.

Further, 2, 851 patients were discharged today. The total recoveries touched 2, 37, 088 with a recovery rate of 88. 49 per cent.

Meanwhile, Assam broke its record for the highest ever single-day Covid death toll in the city by reporting 41 new fatalities in 24 hours. The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.53 per cent and Assam’s total Covid death toll is 1, 430.

