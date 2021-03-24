Assam Reports 41 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam on Wednesday reported 41 new cases of coronavirus infection, while, 15 were discharged today. Meanwhile, one death was reported.

The active caseload has touched 372.

The new cases were detected out of 15,756 tests conducted, of which Kamrup Metro reported 19 cases, Sonitpur eight, and Sivasagar four. The positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.

The death rate is 0.51 per cent with 1,109.

A total of 2,15,277 cases were discharged with a recovery rate 98.71 per cent, while, the state touched total cases of 2,18,099.