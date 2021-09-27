Assam Reports 412 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.75 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Monday logged 412 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,240. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.75 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 55,009 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Eight deaths were reported today, while, 362 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (117), Sonitpur (33), Barpeta (32), Golaghat (30). 

Related News

Patanjali Signs MOU With Jorhat’s Tocklai Tea Research…

BTC Chief Pramod Boro Considers To Ban KTM Bikes

Assam Secretariat Employee Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

Centre Invites NSCN(IM) For Peace Talks, Amit Shah Asks…

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup (3), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Jorhat (1), Kokrajhar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,90,593 with a recovery rate of 98.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,851 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,01,031.

You might also like
Top Stories

Road Blockade In Assam-Nagaland Border

Assam

Educational Institutions to Reopen from Nov 1: Himanta

Assam

Meghalaya: 52 Samples Test Negative of COVID-19

Environment

Rare White-Bellied Heron Spotted in Arunachal’s Walong

Top Stories

Former DGP Sarma to be cremated Today

Assam

Rahul Gandhi meets Arunachal violence hit patients