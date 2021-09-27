Assam Reports 412 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.75 %

Assam on Monday logged 412 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,240. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.75 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 55,009 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Eight deaths were reported today, while, 362 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (117), Sonitpur (33), Barpeta (32), Golaghat (30).

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup (3), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Jorhat (1), Kokrajhar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,90,593 with a recovery rate of 98.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,851 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,01,031.