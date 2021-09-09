Assam Reports 437 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 437 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the active caseload to 4,860. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.55 per cent.

The overall count of the positive cases in the state so far has touched 5,93,951.

The new cases have been detected out of 79,245 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (71), Golaghat (41), Sivasagar (32), and Sonitpur (27).

The district-wise deaths that have been registered are two deaths from each from Kamrup Metro and Biswanath, Cachar, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur.

At a death rate of 0.96 per cent, the total death tally of the state has increased to 5,727, while, the recoveries have escalated to 5,82,017 with a recovery rate of 97.99 per cent.