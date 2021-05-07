Assam Reports 5,626 Fresh COVID Cases, 47 Deaths

Assam on Friday recorded 5,626 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases count to 34, 146. The positivity rate is 8.24 per cent.

The deaths in the state has escalated to 1,578 with 47 new deaths reported today.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 2,83,313.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,551, Kamrup Rural at 474, Dibrugarh at 453 and Nagaon at 294. A total of 68, 318 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (15), Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Barpeta (2), Nalbari (2), Sivsagar (2), Sonitpur (2), Udalguri (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1).

Meanwhile, 3,262 cured patients were discharged. The recoveries have touched 2,46,242 with a recovery rate of 86.92 per cent.