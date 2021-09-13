Assam Reports 564 Fresh COVID Cases, 7 Deaths

The state of Assam on Monday logged 564 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,268. The positivity rate of the state is 0.71 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 79,534 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported today, while, 644 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (118), Sivasagar (48), Golaghat (42), and Jorhat (37).

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (3), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,84,296 with a recovery rate of 98.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,758 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,95,669.