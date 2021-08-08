Assam Reports 568 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.97 %

Assam on Sunday reported 568 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 9,712. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.97 per cent.

Further, 1,127 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 15 persons have succumbed to it.

58,728 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (123), Lakhimpur (40), Jorhat (38), Kamrup Rural (27).

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (3), Golaghat (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Dhubri (1), Dibrugarh (1), Goalpara (1), Karimganj (1), Morigaon (1), Nagaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,57,654 and the recovery rate is 97.14 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,387 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,74,100.