Assam Reports 568 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.97 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday reported 568 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 9,712. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.97 per cent.

Further, 1,127 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 15 persons have succumbed to it.

58,728 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (123), Lakhimpur (40), Jorhat (38), Kamrup Rural (27).

Related News

BYJU’s Announces Rs 2 Crore For Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1…

Uttarakhand: Hockey Star Vandana Katariya, Who Received…

Akhil Gogoi Denies Offer By Mamata Banerjee Asking Him To…

Assam: 60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of…

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (3), Golaghat (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Dhubri (1), Dibrugarh (1), Goalpara (1), Karimganj (1), Morigaon (1), Nagaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,57,654 and the recovery rate is 97.14 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,387 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,74,100.

Also Read: BYJU’s Announces Rs 2 Crore For Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1 Crore Each For Other Olympic Medallists
You might also like
Assam

Assam Logs 3,706 New Covid Cases, Active Cases Touch 35,631

Top Stories

SSA teachers To get DA/DR, Annual increment

Assam

Accident leaves three died on the spot in Moran

National

LoC: Pak violates ceasefire; one jawan dead

Assam

Evaluation of Answer Scripts of HSLC Completed: SEBA

Top Stories

AASU backed political party, convention planned