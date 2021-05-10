Assam Reports 5,803 COVID Cases, 77 Deaths

Assam on Monday recorded 5,803 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases count to 2,98,171. Today’s positivity rate is 8.04 per cent.

The deaths in the state has escalated to 1,753 with 77 new deaths reported today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,481, Kamrup Rural at 486, Dibrugarh at 392 and Nagaon at 275. A total of 72,197 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (30), Kamrup Rural (10), Dibrugarh (10), Bongaigaon (4), Golghat (3), Nagaon (3), Nalbari (3), Sivasagar (3), Hojai (2), Tinsukia (2), Udalguri (2), Darrang (1), Dhubri (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, 4,231 cured patients were discharged. The recoveries have touched 2,57,571 with a recovery rate of 86.38 per cent.