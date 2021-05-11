Top Stories

Assam Reports 6, 258 New Covid Cases Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

Assam on Tuesday reported 6, 258 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of the state to 39, 264. The positivity rate is 9.13 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state is 3, 04, 429.

The new cases were conducted out of 68, 572 tests, and Kamrup Metro registered 1, 585 cases, Kamrup Rural at 527, Dibrugarh at 507, and Nagaon at 313.

Related News

At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key…

Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, Massive Damage Reported

Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam

Also Read: At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

A total of 4, 409 patients were discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,61,980 with a recovery rate of 86.06 per cent.

The death count of the state has surged to 1,838 with 85 new fatalities. The death rate is at 0.60 per cent.

Of the deaths recorded today, Kamrup Metro registered 35deaths.

District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).

Also Read: CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key Highlights

You might also like
Regional

UG Brahma declared as UPPL candidate from Kokrajhar

Top Stories

India: COVID-19 recoveries passes one-million mark

Top Stories

SEBA Results: Here’s how to check your results

Regional

Tezpur: Assam Regt & Arunachal Scouts Signs Affiliation with 106 AF

Top Stories

ASSAM | 391 students return home from Kota

Regional

Zubeen Garg visits Barpeta Satra

Comments
Loading...