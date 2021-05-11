Assam on Tuesday reported 6, 258 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of the state to 39, 264. The positivity rate is 9.13 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state is 3, 04, 429.

The new cases were conducted out of 68, 572 tests, and Kamrup Metro registered 1, 585 cases, Kamrup Rural at 527, Dibrugarh at 507, and Nagaon at 313.

A total of 4, 409 patients were discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,61,980 with a recovery rate of 86.06 per cent.

The death count of the state has surged to 1,838 with 85 new fatalities. The death rate is at 0.60 per cent.

Of the deaths recorded today, Kamrup Metro registered 35deaths.

District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).