Assam Reports 69 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 69 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the active cases to 617, while, two deaths were recorded as well.

The new cases were detected out of 7,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours of which Kamrup Metro reported 46.

Meanwhile, 48 patients were discharged, taking the recoveries to 2,15,597. The positivity rate is 98.59 per cent.

The total caseload is 2,18,670 with a positivity rate of 0.98 per cent. Deaths in the state has surged to 1,109.

