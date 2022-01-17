Assam Reports 6,982 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Surges To 10.75 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Monday reported 6,982 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 23,948. The positivity rate now stands at 10.75 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,281 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 11 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 64,919 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1491), Dibrugarh (489), Tinsukia (407), Cachar (372).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,53,717 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,22,205. The recovery rate stood at 95.85 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,217 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.96 percent.

