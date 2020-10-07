Assam Reports 7 More COVID Deaths

Assam registers seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday taking the death toll to 785 in the state.

Out of the seven deaths, two deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh, one death each have been reported from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Rural, Golaghat, and Kamrup Metro.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Prafulla Borah (64) of Dibrugarh; Late Munindra Das (45) of Dibrugarh; Late Nabadeep Konwar (43) of Sivasagar; Late Usha Rani Rai (60) of Charaideo; Late Bhaban Baruah (65) of Kamrup Rural; Late Manik Saikia (84) of Golaghat; Late Sukumar Ch Chakraborty (73) of Kamrup Metro.