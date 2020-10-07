Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports 7 More COVID Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
126

Assam registers seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday taking the death toll to 785 in the state.

Out of the seven deaths, two deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh, one death each have been reported from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Rural, Golaghat, and Kamrup Metro.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Related News

Assam: 1307 New COVID Cases Detected

Ex Nagaland Governor Commits Suicide

Delhi: AASA Sets Up Help Desk For Students

Women’s College, MCH Wing To Come Up In Barpeta: HBS

Late Prafulla Borah (64) of Dibrugarh; Late Munindra Das (45) of Dibrugarh; Late Nabadeep Konwar (43) of Sivasagar; Late Usha Rani Rai (60) of Charaideo; Late Bhaban Baruah (65) of Kamrup Rural; Late Manik Saikia (84) of Golaghat; Late Sukumar Ch Chakraborty (73) of Kamrup Metro.

You might also like
National

Om Birla Elected as Speaker of Lok Sabha

Regional

Udalguri: Pressure groups protest against rape

Regional

Richest and poorest candidates in Assam Phase-II

Regional

Saturday Against CAA: Cotton students launch new campaign

National

I will quit jalebis if this causes Delhi Pollution: Gambhir’s defence

Top Stories

Shoot at sight in Delhi curfew imposed – 11 dead

Comments
Loading...