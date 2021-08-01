Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Sunday recorded 784 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 11,295. The positivity rate of the state has declined to 0.86 per cent.

Further, 15 deaths have been reported today, while, 1,449 cured patients have been discharged.

The new cases have been detected out of 91,123 tests conducted, of which the highest cases have been registered from Kamrup Metro (107), Golaghat (72), Lakhimpur (50), and Nalbari (49).

The district-wise deaths include Jorhat (3), Kamrup Rural (3), Nagaon (3), Chirang (1), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Karbi Anglong (1) and Tinsukia (1).

The recovery rate has touched 96.84 per cent with 5,49,065 recoveries so far, while, the death tally of the state has surged to 5,275 with 0.93 per cent death rate.

The overall caseload of the state has increased to 5,66,982.

