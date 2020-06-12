Assam Reports 7th Covid-19 Death

Assam reported another death of COVID-19 on Friday. The COVID infected patient has been identified as Mangali Rani Das who was admitted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

According to reports, Das tested positive of COVID-19 after she returned from Delhi. This is the seventh death of COVID-19 in the state. She was also suffering from cancer

However, the state health department is yet to declare seventh death officially.

Assam registered 3430 positive cases of COVID-19 with 1989 active cases.