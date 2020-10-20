Assam Reports 9 More COVID Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
200

Assam recorded nine more coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday taking the death tally of the state to 884.

Out of the nine deaths, three deaths were reported each from Kamrup (M) and Golaghat, two deaths from Tinsukia and one from Biswanath.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Guwahati: IPL Betting Gang Busted, 2 Bookies Held

Cops-ULFA (I) Encounter In Meghalaya

2 More Held In TRP Rigging Case

Late Bharati Nandi (62) of Kamrup Metro; Late Shahadat AU (58) of Kamrup Metro; Late Samir Kumar Roy (60) of Kamrup Metro; Late Chatanya Phukan (47) of Golaghat; Late Lakheswar Baruah (60) of Golaghat; Late Dombaru Buragohain (65) of Golaghat; Late Gulap Kanu (35) of Tinsukia; Late Rina Das (55) of Tinsukia; Late Bhadreswar Hazarika (70) of Biswanath.

You might also like
Top Stories

Raax week away, Majuli’s Ro-Ro facility off for 5 months

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Regional

KMSS Urges Organizations Not to Step Back from CAB protest

Top Stories

Many details revealed in phone-in-conversation with Paresh Baruah

Top Stories

Two Killed in Witch-Hunt in Karbi Anglong

Regional

Rajnath Singh has not fulfilled his promises: Keshab Mahanta

Comments
Loading...