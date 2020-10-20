Assam Reports 9 More COVID Deaths

Assam recorded nine more coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday taking the death tally of the state to 884.

Out of the nine deaths, three deaths were reported each from Kamrup (M) and Golaghat, two deaths from Tinsukia and one from Biswanath.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Bharati Nandi (62) of Kamrup Metro; Late Shahadat AU (58) of Kamrup Metro; Late Samir Kumar Roy (60) of Kamrup Metro; Late Chatanya Phukan (47) of Golaghat; Late Lakheswar Baruah (60) of Golaghat; Late Dombaru Buragohain (65) of Golaghat; Late Gulap Kanu (35) of Tinsukia; Late Rina Das (55) of Tinsukia; Late Bhadreswar Hazarika (70) of Biswanath.