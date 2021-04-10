Assam Reports COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

Assam has reportedly faced a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine amid the surge in the cases with officials confirming that the existing stock would exhaust in two or three days.

According to report, the state has around 2.70 lakh doses of vaccine.

An NHM official said that around 55,000 people were immunized on Friday. “At this rate, the existing stock will exhaust in 2-3 days. However, the Central government had said a consignment will be sent by April 12. Though there is no confirmation yet, we are hopeful,” the official said.

The fact that the existing stock has been already distributed to the districts has also caused inconvenience, with the number of people vaccinated varying from district to district and site to site.

The doses are now being re-allocated to keep the sites functioning.

Till Thursday, 11.80 lakh people have received the first dose in the State and 2.23 lakh have been administered the second.

The other states too faced vaccine shortage and in many states, people have to return back without the jab. At the time when the second wave of the pandemic has hit the states, the shortages of vaccines have put the people in dilemma.