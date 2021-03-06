Assam Reports COVID Death After Gap Of 5 Days

Assam reported seven new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 16 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 278. Meanwhile, one succumbed to the deadly virus.

A death due to the infection was recorded after a gap of five days.

The new cases were detected out of 11,918 tests conducted, out of which Kamrup (3), and Tinsukia (2), and Cachar (2). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,094 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,930 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,649.