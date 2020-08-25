Assam Reports Eight More COVID-19 Deaths Today

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that eight more coronavirus diagnosed patients passed away, pushing the state’s death toll to 260.

Confirming the deaths on Twitter, Sarma revealed the details of the deceased:

Late Usha Das (70), Late Aparna Roy (48), Late Nayana Das (21) of Kamrup M; Late Labanya Bhuyan (65) of Nalbari; Late Masfil Hussain (55) of Baksa; Late Ajay Kr Gupta (40) of Karbi Anglong,  Late Jhantu Deb (46) of Golaghat, Late Bishnu Biswas (55) of Majuli.

