In a latest update, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the demise of four coronavirus patients today.

The death toll of the state has now mounted to 278.

Confirming the deaths, the minister revealed the details of the deceased: Late Saraswati Nath (56) of Baksa; Late Arabinda Medhi (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Hasan Ali (59) of Darrang and Late Dhaneswar Talukdar (46) of Kamrup (M).