Assam reports highest single-day recovery of Covid-19 patients

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day recovery of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, as 301 were discharged from various hospitals across the state. As many as 1,085 people have been discharged to date.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took heart from the impressive recovery rate and lauded the doctors and medical staff for their relentless services to fight Corona.

In what’s a BIG day and HUGE relief glad to share that 301 of our friends who defeated #COVID are discharged today. Kudos to GREAT work by our doctors and medical staff, Sarma tweeted.

