Assam Reports Nearly 100 New COVID Cases Today

Assam on Tuesday recorded 92 new coronavirus cases, taking the active cases tally to 683. Two deaths due to the deadly disease have also been reported today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 26, Jorhat 14 and Nagaon 12. The new cases were detected out of the 14,740 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 34 patients were discharged and the total recoveries stood at 2,15,691 with a recovery rate of 98.56 per cent.

The death tally of the state is 1,111.

With the second wave of coronavirus hitting the country, the positive caseload so far in Assam has touched 2,18, 832.

