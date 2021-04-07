Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Reports Nearly 200 COVID Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 847, while the overall cases have touched 2,19,027.

With the recovery of 31 patients today, the total number of recoveries are 2,15,722 cases. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent at present.

Out of the new cases today, Kamrup shared the highest with 104 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 19, Kamrup Rural at 16 cases, and Tinsukia at 12. A total of 21, 162 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Today’s positivity rate is 0.92 per cent.

The total cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted are 73,32,580 and were tested per million population of 2.13 lakhs.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.51 per cent with 1, 111 cases, while, COVID positive patients who died for other reasons are 1,347.

