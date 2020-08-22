Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports Over 2000 COVID Recoveries For Third Day In Row

By Pratidin Bureau
For the third consecutive day, Assam has registered over 2000 discharged COVID-19 cured cases. 2476 recovered patients were discharged on Friday night, pushing the total recoveries of the state so far to 65596

Confirming it, state health minister Himanat Biswa Sarma said on Twitter, “For the third consecutive day, we have more than 2K discharges. Absolutely, brilliant job done by medical team”.

Presently, Assam has 22082 active coronavirus infected cases. Last night, 1856 new cases were detected out of 36180 tests that were conducted.  Kamrup (M) recorded the highest cases of 433, Dibrugarh- 150, Cachar- 143 and Kamrup R- 121.

Meanwhile, 227 deaths have been reported. The total caseload of the state is 87908.

