Assam: Reshuffle Of Police Officers

The Assam Home (A) department on Wednesday has announced the reshuffle of Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh and Baksa.

An official release stated, Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Baksa is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh with effect from date of taking over charge vice Sreejith T, IPS released for Central Deputation.

On the other hand, Hiranya Barman, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 1st APTF Bn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Baksa with effect from the date of taking over charge Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS transferred, the Secretary to the Government of Assam Moniratna Mahanta said.

