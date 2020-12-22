Assam: Reshuffle Of Top Police Officials

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a reshuffle among in Assam Police.

As per order by the Governor of Assam, in the interest of public service, Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati for the purpose of drawal of pay and allowance and substantially posted as Additional Director General of Police (SB), Assam has been transferred as Additional Director General of Police (CID) for the purpose of drawal of pay and allowances only against the vacant cadre post, with effect from the date of taking over charge . However, he will also continue to function as Commissioner of Police.

Vineeta Sharma, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, HQ: New Delhi (Counselor, High Commission of India, Ottawa, Canda), has been allowed Proforma Promotion to the Grade of above Super Time Scale of IPS in the rank of Additional Director General of Police in level 15 of the pay matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge of Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, as Additional Director General of Police or January 1st, 2021.

Hiren Chandra Nath, Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Assam has been promoted to the Grade of Above Super Time Scale of IPS in the rank of Additional Director General of Police in level 15 of the pay matrix and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge or January 1st, 2021, whichever is later vice Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS transferred.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh Deputy Inspector General of Police/ Head of Branch BSFB and ACB, CBI, Kolkata (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from January 1st 2021 or date of taking over charge by Abhijit Bora, as Inspector General of Police.

Abhijit Bora Deputy Inspector General of Police (AP), Guwahati, Assam is promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale – II in Level 14 Pay Matrix and posted as Inspector General of Police (HG & CD), Guwahati, Assam against existing vacancy with effect from date of taking over charge or January 1st 2021, whichever is later.