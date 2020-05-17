Assam Returnee migrant workers to get job cards: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held a meeting at Brahmaputra State Guest House to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside.

Key decisions:

1) Chief Minister directed the P&RD department to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide them works under MGNREGA at the earliest.

2) The Chief Minister also directed the Skill Development Department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills.

3) He issued an instruction to identify skills of the returning laborers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

4) The Chief Minister also directed the Industries Department to prepare district wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5) He instructed the Finance Department to discuss with the banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors.

6) Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, P&RD Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami, Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister Santanu Bharali along with top officials of various departments were present in the meeting.