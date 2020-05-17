Assam Returnee migrant workers to get job cards: CM Sonowal

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
152

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held a meeting at Brahmaputra State Guest House to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside.

Key decisions:

1) Chief Minister directed the P&RD department to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide them works under MGNREGA at the earliest. 

2) The Chief Minister also directed the Skill Development Department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills.

3) He issued an instruction to identify skills of the returning laborers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

4) The Chief Minister also directed the Industries Department to prepare district wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5) He instructed the Finance Department to discuss with the banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors.

6) Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, P&RD Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami, Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister Santanu Bharali along with top officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

You might also like
Regional

JE Casualties On The Rise

National

Pulwama attack planned by PM Modi: Ex Mizoram Governor

National

President nod for Bill to tackle cybercrime, sexual offences in Telangana

National

2020 Khelo India Youth games at Guwahati

Regional

Nagaland To Set Its Variant of NRC

Sports

U19 WC final 2020: 5 players found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Comments
Loading...