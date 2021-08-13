Assam: Rhino Injured By Speeding Car In Kaziranga

By Pratidin Bureau
A rhino was injured in Kaziranga National Park after a speeding vehicle hit the animal when it was crossing the road.

The incident took place on NH 37 at Haladhibari animal corridor under Kahora forest range in the park.

Due to the impact, the rhino immediately collapsed on the road. It was later moved towards Karbi Anglong side of the road.

Meanwhile, police seized the vehicle from the spot.

Kaziranga park authorities are currently monitoring the injured rhino in the wild.

It is to be noted that in addition to the speed limit sign, a high-powered camera of the Forest Department was also attached to the spot.

