Assam: Rhino, Wild Elephant Found Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
An adult rhino was found dead at Tuplung Forest camp in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday.

As per sources, the rhino’s horn was damaged when it was recovered.  Forensic test results revealed that the rhino was gutted down.

On the other hand, one wild elephant was electrocuted today in Chirang’s Bijni area.

Reportedly, the elephant died from an electric cable, which was used by farmers in paddy fields to protect farm crops from being destroyed by wild elephants. According to sources, a farmer from Sikajhur had put the electric cable at the site of the incident.

Notably, bodies of two rhino calves along with an adult rhino were found in the same area this week. The discovery of the dead bodies has raised concerns among nature enthusiasts and forest officials as both the incidents occurred within the same week.

