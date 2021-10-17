Assam Rifles Apprehends Insurgent Of Banned Manipur Outfit

The Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles has nabbed an active insurgent of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a proscribed outfit, in Y Khunou Village of Bishnupur district in Manipur.

“Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles, on 15 Oct, apprehended an active insurgent of KYKL in Y Khunou Village of Bishnupur District, Manipur,” said the Assam Rifles in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, four insurgents were neutralised on October 10 by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur’s Hingojang.

The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and the Indian Army’s 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to the Kuki group