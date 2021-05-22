Top StoriesAssamNational

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Arunachal Ambush, 2 Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
An Assam Rifles soldier was killed, while, two others have been injured on Saturday during an encounter with suspected militants of NSCN (K) in Jairampur of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, acting on an intelligence input, the troops launched an extensive search and cordon operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Longvi village of Jairampur town at 8.30 am when a violent clash broke out between the security forces and the militants.

Further, it is has also been suspected that ULFA (I) cadres were involved in the ambush that lasted about 25 minutes.

Reportedly, a large contingent of section 19 of the paramilitary troop has currently intensified the operations in the area.

More details are awaited…

