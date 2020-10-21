Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In NSCN (IM) Attack

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed after a patrolling party was attacked by NSCN (IM) militants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Wednesday, Army sources said to PTI.

“The personnel of the 6th Assam Rifles was conducting routine patrolling when the insurgents opened fire on them near Sanliam village in Lazu circle in the morning and the jawan was killed in the gun-battle,” they said.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants, the report added.

Earlier, an Assam Rifles personnel was killed while another sustained injuries in an attack on October 4.