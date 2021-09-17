Assam Rifles Nab ZUF Militant In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau on September 17, 2021

A militant belonging to the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) have been arrested by Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The militant was nabbed during a joint operation conducted by Manipur police and Assam Rifles.

“Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended the militant from Tarung village,” a statement from the Assam Rifles read. 

He has been handed over to the Lamphel police station. Further investigation and necessary legal action will be initiated soon.

