Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Mizoram

Security forces in the Siaha district of Mizoram recovered a huge cache of explosives, IEDs, and ammunition on Friday, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East) informed.

An official statement from Assam Rifles read, “Based on specific information, security forces of IGAR (east) under Spear Corps along with Police launched an operation and recovered large quantity of explosives and stores three kms South of Village Mawhre, Saiha district”.

Notably, 81 kg of liquid explosives, 94 kg of belox granular explosives, 395 kg of gelatin rods, 356 rounds of 12-gauge, 70 mm cartridges, 1 IED (Improvised Explosive device) mechanism, lead-acid batteries, two detonators, and foreign-made communication equipment were recovered.

Meanwhile, the recovered explosives and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The official note further said, “Ongoing smuggling of weapons and war like stores is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border”, adding, “Security forces are in relentless pursuit to ensure peace and harmony in the region by negating any nefarious design of the insurgents”.

The Assam Rifles also tweeted about the recovery. It wrote, “Lunglei Battalion of #AssamRifles alongwith #ManipurPolice recovered 81 kgs liquid, 94 kgs Belox granular explosives, 395 kgs Gelatin rods, 356 rds, 70 mm cartridges & other war like stores near Village Mawhre, Saiha district 31 Dec”.

