Assam Rifles Recovers Illegal Timber, Brown Sugar In Manipur

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
60

Troops of Assam Rifles recovered a large amount of brown sugar and illegal timber from two different locations in the state of Manipur.

Sources say the consignment of brown sugar was worth approximately Rs 35 lakh and the illegal pinewood was worth around Rs 4.3 crore.

Brown sugar
Related News

Assam Reports 21 New COVID Cases

Guwahati: Speeding Biker Killed In Road Accident

Balanced Nutrition in Youth for Healthier Future

Military Aviator Shruti Chauhan Gives Wings To Her Dreams At…

According to an official statement, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted 3 trucks in Ukhrul district in the state and recovered a huge consignment of pinewood and Ucham timbers. The illegal brown sugar on the other hand was recovered near Shaluk village in Kakching district.

The drivers of the trucks have been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.

You might also like
Regional

Dipa Karmakar clinches gold at Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey

Regional

Hizbul militant from Assam arrested

National

AAP To Contest 2022 UP Assembly Polls: Kejriwal

Sports

Seven Indian Shooters Book Olympics Berth

National

Section 144 imposed in Srinagar; Cabinet Meet Today

National

BJP Likely to Get More Cabinet Berths in Bihar

Comments
Loading...