Assam Rifles Recovers Illegal Timber, Brown Sugar In Manipur

Troops of Assam Rifles recovered a large amount of brown sugar and illegal timber from two different locations in the state of Manipur.

Sources say the consignment of brown sugar was worth approximately Rs 35 lakh and the illegal pinewood was worth around Rs 4.3 crore.

Brown sugar

According to an official statement, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted 3 trucks in Ukhrul district in the state and recovered a huge consignment of pinewood and Ucham timbers. The illegal brown sugar on the other hand was recovered near Shaluk village in Kakching district.

The drivers of the trucks have been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.