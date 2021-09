A huge contraband of areca nuts was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Mizoram’s Champhai district on Monday.

According to an official statement, the estimated cost of the seized contraband is Rs 5,30,90,100.

The areca nuts, weighing 1,66,950 kgs, were seized during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on intelligence reports.

Earlier on Saturday, areca nuts worth Rs 1.58 crore were seized by security forces from three trucks in Nagaland.