Assam Rifles Seizes Huge Cache Of Weapons In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
The Thoubal Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur.

Based on intelligence input,  the armed forces launched an operation on February 2 in Thoubal district’s Kamiching region and recovered two 9mm Beretta pistols, one .32mm Chinese pistol, two .32mm country-made pistols, one 9 mm pistol, two sub-machine guns (SMGs) and one .12 bore rifle, two Chinese rifle grenades and one Lathod round on Wednesday.

The arms and ammunition were hand over to Andro Police Station for further investigation.   In this connection, the perpetrators are yet to be apprehended.

